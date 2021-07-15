All nonessential operations in Live Oak shut down at midnight Wednesday after the city council failed to pass the 2021/22 fiscal year budget during a special meeting.
At around 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Vice Mayor Nancy Santana and Councilman Bob Woten voted yes to approve the budget and council members J.R. Thiara and Lakhvir Ghag voted no.
The roll call vote was met with surprise and frustration inside a nearly full council chambers on Wednesday.
“I’m very disappointed and sad about the way the vote turned out,” Woten said on Thursday. “It doesn’t need to be this way.”
After passing a two-week continuing resolution on July 29, the council had until midnight on Wednesday to pass the budget or a short-term spending plan. The 14-day resolution passed after the council failed to pass the budget and a three-month resolution. On July 7, the council failed to pass the budget and a three-month continuing resolution. The votes that failed to pass were 2-2, with Santana and Woten voting yes and Thiara and Ghag voting no.
“The budget is just a projection of what we might spend,” Woten said. “That can be adjusted. And any monies that are going to be spent need to be approved by the council anyway.”
City Manager Aaron Palmer said, on the advice of the city attorney, he deemed approximately 20 full-time city employees as essential. For the next two weeks, city hall will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Part-time city employees are currently not working.
Nonessential operations, such as the Parks and Recreation Department functions and the public pool, have been shut down until a budget is passed. Palmer said a special meeting will take place on July 28 where the council will have to approve payroll to keep essential city staff working until the budget is approved.
The July 28 meeting will only be necessary if the council does not approve the budget at its next regular council meeting on July 21. If the budget is not passed on July 21 and payroll is not approved on July 28, the city will shut down completely and essential staff members will not be able to work. Only police and fire services would be available, according to Palmer.
In the meantime, residents can still go to city hall to pay utility bills and obtain permitting services.
Wednesday’s special meeting began around 6:30 p.m. with public comments, including from former council member and mayor Paula Ford.
“We trusted you to take care of our city and to take care of our needs,” Ford said.
During the questions portion, Contract Finance Director James Ramsey said the proposed budget is balanced with a surplus of $170,000. He said he met with Thiara on July 7 and with Ghag and Thiara on Tuesday to answer their questions about the budget.
Palmer said during the meeting that Sutter County Administrator Steve Smith called him and said the county reviewed Live Oak’s proposed budget and found it to be solid.
Several members of the public then made comments to the council. Many asked the council to pass the budget so as not to jeopardize the activities that children in the community rely on during the summer. Others reminded council members of the impact a shutdown would have on city staff.
“I’m amazed from what I heard from the public last night that anyone could vote no on a budget that keeps our parks and rec programs in operation for the benefit of our community and our children,” Woten said Thursday. “... We will strive to find solutions for the best outcome possible, I so very much appreciate the citizens who came out last night and spoke truth from their hearts about our community.”
During council discussion, Thiara and Ghag were interrupted by members of the public. Several times Santana asked for those in attendance to come to order. Thiara reiterated that he did not want to close down the city and that he and Ghag had supported short-term resolutions to provide more time to review the budget.
“I had a meeting with the city manager and finance director, many issues were discussed, no response has been received on written paper, empty promises are made and I would like to see the answers in documented and verifiable form,” Ghag said in an email Thursday. “I had called the city manager before the meeting last evening to suggest we discuss a temporary budget extension with council consensus to pass, however, I am still waiting for his reply.”
Palmer said Ghag met once with himself and the finance director on Tuesday after staff had tried for several weeks to schedule meetings. Ghag did not bring up any significant issues during the meeting, nor did he ask for written notes or transcripts from the meeting, Palmer said.
On Wednesday, Ghag called Palmer at 9:30 a.m. about adding a budget extension to the agenda and he, Palmer, Thiara and the city attorney met about adding a one-month continuing resolution to the agenda. The continuing resolution could not be added to the agenda because it did not fall under an emergency item, according to Palmer.
The city attorney offered to Ghag and Thiara the ability for the council to approve a three-month budget, Palmer said.
“Bottomline, had staff begun the budget process back in January or February as requested, multiple times by me with no avail, the city and citizens would not be in this last-minute hurry up, and blindly approve the budget situation,” Thiara said in an email Thursday. “The city manager has brought this unfortunate situation upon themselves, council and, the real victims, our residents.”
Staff internally started the budget process in the latter part of March and presented the full budget for the council to review in mid-May. According to Palmer, Thiara and Ghag did not meet with the staff about the budget until after June 30 – the deadline to pass the budget.
The council voted 2-2 to approve the budget on Wednesday and the motion failed. A deciding vote could not be cast due to a vacancy on the council.
On July 7, the council considered temporarily filling the vacancy on the council. Nine individuals applied and five were nominated for approval by Santana and Woten. Thiara and Ghag nominated one individual for approval. The six nominees all failed 2-2 with the two who nominated each individual voting yes and the other two council members voting no, according to Palmer.
The July 21 meeting agenda will include a resolution to call for a special election to fill the vacant seat. No temporary replacements will be considered by the council prior to the special election, Palmer said.