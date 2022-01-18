California Lottery recently announced big winners of the state’s lottery system so far in 2022, including a substantial amount that was awarded from a ticket purchased in Live Oak.
According to a news release from California Lottery, Balbir Kaur won $6 million from a Set For Life Scratchers ticket purchased at L & R Gas & Food, Inc. in Live Oak.
As a result of selling the winning ticket, the store, located at 9545 Live Oak Blvd. in Live Oak, will receive a $30,000 bonus.
California Lottery said the sale of lottery tickets supports its mission of raising supplemental funding for the state’s public schools, colleges, and universities.
Other big winners in the state for 2022 include Kevin Ghee, a pool company owner, who won a $1 million prize on a Monopoly Scratchers ticket purchased at Adobe Beverage & Deli on McDowell Boulevard in Petaluma. Krista Juetten won $1 million with a Red Hot 10’s Scratchers ticket bought at the Safeway on South State Street in Ukiah in Mendocino County.
“As soon as I knew I was a winner, two things went through my mind. First, I could pay for my kids to go to college and second, my mom could retire,” she said in the release.
Other 2022 winners include Alexander Martinez, who won a $1 million prize on a Plus the Money Scratchers ticket he purchased at the Lucky store at 1312 Trancas Street in Napa. In Santa Clara County, Jose Zayala Jr. won $1 million from a Red Hot 10’s Scratchers ticket that he bought at Chevron Extra Mile at 1002 North First St. in San Jose.