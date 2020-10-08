The Live Oak Fire Department and the Sutter County Fire Department assisted Cal Fire in controlling a structure fire in Gridley on Wednesday, according to a Cal Fire incident report.
The fire started just before 11 a.m. at a home. Upon arriving, firefighters attacked flames from inside and on the roof, knocking down the flames in 20 minutes. The fire was contained to the back half of the structure and damaged approximately 40 percent of the home, according to the report.
Live Oak Fire Department sent an engine and Sutter County Fire Department provided a water tender to assist. In total, five engines and 22 personnel responded to the fire.
No one was injured and the cause of the fire is under investigation.