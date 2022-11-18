Live Oak

Live Oak will continue its partnership with Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture to create more murals within the city.

 

 Photo courtesy of David Read

The Live Oak City Council on Wednesday voted to continue an agreement with Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture for more murals in the city over the next three years.

In 2016, the arts group entered into a three-year agreement to create an "outdoor art gallery" series of murals in Live Oak, Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture Executive Director David Read said.

Tags

Recommended for you