The Live Oak City Council on Wednesday voted to continue an agreement with Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture for more murals in the city over the next three years.
In 2016, the arts group entered into a three-year agreement to create an "outdoor art gallery" series of murals in Live Oak, Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture Executive Director David Read said.
"They want to make Live Oak a destination with murals, as is the case with many other towns," Read previously said in 2016. "Like the town of Exeter, which has 30 murals in the city, you can make the case the murals help the economy when people go to visit."
Read said Thursday that in the original agreement with the city in 2016, the city contributed $20,000 each year to the mural projects and Yuba Sutter Arts would seek matching grant funds, for a maximum annual expenditure of $40,000.
“During the first three years and into the fourth year of the program, we created seven large murals and several smaller digital murals,” Read said.
In April, Yuba Sutter Arts was invited to a Live Oak City Council meeting as the council considered renewing the contract for another three years under the same terms. It passed with a 3-2 vote, Read said. On Wednesday, Read said the “actual agreement document” was approved.
However, instead of $20,000 from the city, the terms were changed to $10,000 each year.
“The contract will be for three years (expiring on November 16, 2025). The City of Live Oak will match dollar for dollar any public or private resources the Yuba-Sutter Arts Council may secure for the project,” the city said in a staff report. “The match commitment is limited to a maximum of $60,000 for the three year life of the project. As of now, the City has budgeted $10,000 for Fiscal Year 2022-23, with the Yuba-Sutter Arts Council matching that $10,000 in grants received. The Yuba-Sutter Arts Council is asking for a 10% fee, per mural project, on the cost of any mural completed in the City during the length of the contract.”
Palmer said Thursday that the council wanted to continue the relationship with Yuba Sutter Arts and that if the group is able to receive more grants for mural projects, then it can return to the council and request more money.
“We put in $10,000, they have a $10,000 match. If it goes above that, then we go back to council,” Palmer said.
Palmer said he was unsure where future murals may go or when they may go up. He said the council will be establishing an arts committee once the Nov. 8 election is certified with the intent that the committee will help decide, along with Yuba Sutter Arts officials, where murals could be placed in the city. Palmer said any potential locations would need to get approval from the city council.
“Depending on how fast we move, we could maybe get something started in early summer or it could even be late spring. If we keep on top of it, it may not be as long,” Palmer said.
He said the idea to have murals in the city was started by “some council members” who wanted to help beautify the city.
“They saw the economic benefit, people seeing the murals, thinking Live Oak has something culturally to offer. (They) want to keep that going,” Palmer said.