The Live Oak City Council recently approved an agreement with an engineering firm to complete an application process for state grants that would help improve the city’s water and wastewater systems.

Currently, the California State Water Resource Control Board is “offering a Drinking Water Planning Grant program that could fund an update of the Live Oak Water Master Plan,” the city said. Additionally, the state also is “offering a Clean Water Planning Grant program that could fund an update of the Live Oak Wastewater Master Plan.”

