Live Oak Unified School District approved during a board meeting Thursday the ESSER III expenditure plan, a proposal addressing how federal funds from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) would be allocated.
LOUSD received an estimated $4 million in ESSER III funds. Under ARPA, local educational agencies must spend the ESSER III funds on strategies to reduce the transmission of COVID-19 for the continuation of in-person instruction. ESSER III funds must also address the students’ academics, the impacts of lost instructional time and social and emotional mental health needs.
“So the ESSER III expenditure plan, this is the last set of dollars or set of funds coming from the federal government,” said Mathew Gulbrandsen, superintendent of LOUSD. “ESSER I and II occurred under the Trump administration, ESSER III is under the Biden administration and the ESSER III funds required a plan.”
According to Gulbrandsen, the approved plan will now go to the county for review and approval. If requirements are met, the district plans to take full advantage of the funds to add additional interventions and make sure students have access to a safe learning environment. Only the ESSER III funds required a formal plan, said Gulbrandsen.
To form the spending of the ESSER III plan, Gulbrandsen consulted with a broad range of stakeholders during a series of meetings serving a dual purpose of informing about ESSER III funds and the 2021-24 Local Control and Accountability Plan (LCAP), a three year plan defining local district goals and expenditures associated with those goals, targeted to measure student progress. According to Gulbrandsen, these meetings occurred last spring and a few during the fall. Stakeholders within these meetings included teachers, parents, administrators, community forums and district groups.
Under the district’s ESSER III expenditure plan, around $1 million will be used for ensuring the continuous safety of in-person learning for students. The expenditure plan details that LOUSD will be purchasing air filtration systems, additional custodial and sanitation supplies, hand sanitizer stations, masks, indoor furniture for flexible seating, outdoor furniture and shade structures to facilitate lunch eating and classes, additional nursing staff to aid in contact tracing and COVID testing supplies.
An estimated $3 million will be allocated to address the impact of lost instructional time. According to the expenditure plan, this spending will include increased instructional aide time and increased aides, increased interventions offerings, increased afterschool program offerings, additional office hours for students, increased tutoring and increased options for student credit recovery. This spending will also allow for extended summer school opportunities, increased counseling support, purchase of technology and hot spots for students and additional hours and programs to meet the needs of students’ mental health.
The remaining $340,000 will help supplement cafeterias to continue serving food in a safe environment and provide additional classroom space for intervention teachers.
During the board meeting, Gulbrandsen also reported on the district’s budget. He said the district has around $2 million in district funds that carried over from last year, as school sites were shut down most of the year due to COVID. He addressed that these funds will be spent through the LCAP.
Gulbrandsen also explained that the district will be waiting to see what Gov. Gavin Newsom’s proposed budget in January will look like to start predicting what district funds could potentially be used for. Legislative review of the state budget begins in January and typically runs through June, when the official budget is proposed.
This year, the state gave an additional concentration grant, said Gulbrandsen. These are annual grants given to school districts who have over 55 percent of students recognized as low income, homeless, or English learners. These additional funds will help LOUSD hire additional teachers and counselors.
According to Gulbrandsen, the district is finding creative ways to address staff shortages. In anticipation of retired staff, the district will be hiring additional intervention teachers in November that will hopefully take the place of those retiring next school year. Knowing that some credential programs are coming to an end in December, the district is hopeful to hire five to six intervention teachers at the end of semester.
“Instead of waiting until March,” said Gulbrandsen during the meeting. “Let’s file positions now to bring in and do more and as we anticipate retirements.”
Gulbrandsen also gave a COVID-19 update among staff and students. He reported that 60 unvaccinated staff are undergoing weekly COVID testing that started as of Oct. 15. He said 266 of the district’s staff members are vaccinated. He also said that the district will start allowing middle school sports to begin, now that the district has the testing capacity for middle school athletes. During the school week of Oct. 11, there were two positive cases of COVID-19 and 21 people quarantined among the district.