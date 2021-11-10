Voting service centers for the Live Oak special election will be open Tuesday, Dec. 7, from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., according to a notice from the Sutter County Elections Office.
Live Oak has been operating with four council members since former Mayor Luis Hernandez resigned on May 31. Cruz Mora, Jeramy Chapdelaine, Aleks Tica, and Rick Dais are running for the vacant seat.
Voting service centers will be open on election day at the following locations:
– Live Oak Community Building, 10200 O St., Live Oak.
– Sutter County Elections, 1435 Veterans Memorial Circle, Yuba City.
Vote by mail processing began on Monday at the elections office. All procedures are open to the public and all interested parties have the opportunity to observe the procedures. All ballots will be tallied at the Sutter County Elections Office, according to the notice. Exterior drop box locations are open 24 hours a day at the following locations:
– Live Oak City Hall, 9955 Live Oak Blvd., Live Oak.
– Sutter County Elections, 1435 Veterans Memorial Circle, Yuba City.
For more information, visit the Sutter County Elections Office website at https://bit.ly/30dtVNP.