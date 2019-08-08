Editor’s Note: The Appeal-Democrat is checking with local law enforcement agencies on unsolved cases in what has been an occasional series.
Nearly two decades ago, then-27-year-old Pushpinder Kaur Sangha left her Live Oak home in her black Chevrolet Lumina. She hasn’t been seen since.
Her disappearance has been classified by officials as suspicious.
Sangha, who also went by the name Jatinder, left behind her 4-year-old son – who meant everything to her, police said – and missed her appointment to become a U.S. citizen with the Immigration and Naturalization service.
She left her home in the 12000 block of North Butte Road around noon on Feb. 11, 2000, her husband reporting her missing nine days later, Detective Stephen Grossi with the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office said. This information, detailing when she was last heard from, was released as a new lead by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office in 2017, according to archives.
On March 3, her Lumina was found, abandoned, in the parking lot of a Holiday Inn in Emeryville.
Attempts to find Sangha over the years have turned up no information indicating that she left the state or county, Grossi said. She has had no contact at all with family or close friends.
Anyone with information about Sangha’s disappearance is encouraged to call the detective’s office at 822-7313. Readers can also leave an anonymous tip online: https://tinyurl.com/y9u76obw.