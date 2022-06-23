Yuba-Sutter chapters of Future Farmers of America (FFA) and the 4-H Club were featured Thursday in several livestock competitions for the 163rd Yuba-Sutter Fair. Winners for the Market Ready and Showmanship livestock shows were able to compete in the Supreme Champion Selections on Thursday evening.
The fair will feature most forms of livestock in the next few days, but Thursday’s livestock shows primarily focused on cow and goat entries.
Livestock Superintendent Derrek Smalley oversaw the competitions. Participants in the Market Ready competitions are judged based on their animal’s physical characteristics.
Cows that are deemed market ready exemplify good ratios of muscle, meat and fat-trimming, Smalley said.
In Showmanship, judges look for a participant’s ability to control their animal and present its best characteristics.
“Judges are looking for good and bad qualities in their animals. They want to see how well someone can hide or control a lazy-topped or bad-loined cow,” Smalley said.
In the 4-H Market Goat Showmanship competition, 11-year-old Kendal Woolery placed first with her goat, Penelope. Judges noted Penelope’s ring awareness, etiquette and smooth presentation as reasons for Woolery’s placement.
Placing first in the Bred & Fed Market Beef show, 4-H member Marina MacPherson has been raising her steer, Pretzel, for 10 months. Pretzel was deemed best out of the market ready cows for its build, tone, walk and organized presentation. It also displayed a “tremendous amount of natural finish,” said judge Skylar Scotten.
In Beef Showmanship, 15-year-old Quinn Stafford placed first with her steer. Although she competed in the 4-H division, Stafford has been involved in the Sutter County FFA for 10 years. Stafford said her placement has been overwhelming.
“I’m just so proud of how far he’s come,” she said.
Stafford has spent nine months raising her steer in preparation for the Showmanship competition. She said it took early morning and after-school practice sessions along with perfecting her steer’s feed to bring it to the Showmanship level.
Livestock shows and auctions will continue to be featured over the weekend, but the fair will feature rides, games and attractions beyond livestock.
“There are a lot of things to enjoy whether you’re 15 or 50,” Yuba-Sutter Fair CEO and Manager Dave Dillabo said.
He anticipates 35,000-40,000 people in attendance this year and encourages guests to enjoy all the rides, vendors and 20 entertainment acts.
The Yuba-Sutter Fair will continue through Sunday. The fair is open from noon to 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and noon to 10 p.m. on Sunday. Admission is $8 for adults and $5 for seniors and children aged 6-11. Admission is free for children 5 and younger.