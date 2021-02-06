The world has been battling through the COVID-10 pandemic for nearly a year now, and for those in the Yuba-Sutter-Colusa region that means many restrictions, including personal protective equipment like masks still having to be worn in public, along with other mandates from the government. We caught up residents in our area to ask simply how the pandemic has changed you?
Zac Gillming, 44, Live Oak:
Q: How has the pandemic changed you?
A: Socialization has changed … If it is not done on the (computer) screen then it’s not going to happen. Nobody is going to parks (in Live Oak) and we’re not traveling as much. We used to get out once a month to the surrounding areas like Dobbins, Fort Bragg and Shasta to check things out.
Q: How do you move forward?
A: I am trying to get my life back on track by going to school to get my Bachelor’s (degree). I had to drop out of school earlier to take care of my kids.
Kim Collins, 57, Yuba City:
Q: How has the pandemic changed you?
A: I get depressed because I can’t do my normal stuff anymore.
Q: How do you move forward?
A: I took my mom to get her first (COVID) shot and I will get the vaccine in March or April if it’s available.
Frank Sanchez, 56, Colusa:
Q: How has the pandemic changed you?
A: We can’t go out and visit as often so I look at the sunset on my property.
Q: How do you move forward?
A: I am retired and I live on two acres so I keep busy with work around the house.
MacKenzie Ritner, Sutter High School sophomore cross country runner:
Q: How has the pandemic changed you?
A: It brought a different perspective and gave me a new love for running. I go out for a run and get some fresh air.
Q: How do you move forward?
A: I am grateful I get to run, it feels good to be back.
Perla Martinez, Sutter High School senior cross country runner:
Q: How has the pandemic changed you?
A: There was nothing to expect, it was the same thing every day. I have gotten very distant with people.
Q: How do you move forward?
A: I am doing everything I can to get ready for college … Telling myself, ‘I can do this.’
Raymond Baldez, Sutter High School senior cross country runner:
Q: How has the pandemic changed you?
A: I appreciate the little things more, like races. It’s a stress reliever to do things with the team.
Q: How do you move forward?
A: Being back together (helps) to feel the love for cross country.