[Editor’s note: This is the final in a series of articles highlighting Yuba-Sutter businesses that are benefitting from a recent loan program offered by the Yuba-Sutter Economic Development Corporation and funded by both counties to assist during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Duke’s Diner in Olivehurst has been employing local residents and providing meals to the Yuba-Sutter community since the 1960s.
Owner Mary Jane Griego feels fortunate that she hasn’t had to lay off any workers despite sales dropping significantly during the ongoing COVID-19 situation. She’s coming up on her third payroll since the state stay-at-home order was issued and is still waiting to receive federal funds through relief programs she applied for weeks ago.
But she is benefitting from a $20,000 loan she received through the Yuba-Sutter Economic Development Corporation meant to help cover day-to-day operating expenses during the pandemic.
“The Yuba-Sutter Economic Development Corporation and counties have gone over and above as it relates to working with small businesses on the loan program,” Griego said. “The federal programs will be helpful but they take a lot of time, and time is important because every day businesses aren’t able to open their doors, they are taking a loss. So, this program provides gap funding that is truly supporting local businesses.”
Yuba County and Sutter County boards of supervisors both dedicated $250,000 to the YSEDC to establish a loan program, which allows small businesses within each jurisdiction to apply for zero-interest secured loans. Within days of opening up each program, the YSEDC received more than 70 applications from Yuba-Sutter businesses seeking financial assistance.
After reviewing the applications, the YSEDC awarded loans to 28 businesses. Griego said the YSEDC should be commended for its streamlined process. She said it took less than 10 days from starting the application to receiving the funds.
“When I signed the loan documents, they had a check waiting for me already,” she said. “These funds will help me cover my payroll. It guarantees that I can keep my employees working, and I think that’s so important that they don’t have to worry about paying their bills.”
Sutter Marine
Sutter Marine, Inc. in Yuba City is another long-standing local business that has benefitted from the loan program.
“The loan process was pretty simple, straightforward and easy to do,” said Brian Tahara, who has owned Sutter Marine since 1985. “It was much easier than applying for the Economic Injury Disaster Loans through the (Small Business Administration). Like any loan, (the YSEDC) just wanted to know our basic financial history for the last year, which is to help them determine that we are capable of paying back the loan.”
Businesses that receive the loan are required to begin making payments within 90 days of the lifting of the stay-at-home order, or the receipt of other federal funding assistance.
Tahara had to close down his boating store during the state and local order. He has been able to keep his repair shop operating but he has had to layoff a few employees as revenues have dropped significantly. This time of year is typically when Sutter Marine receives most of its business, but having the YSEDC loan will help Tahara start saving for the fall when business usually begins to slow.
“I think the big thing for us was having someone local that was willing to help. The process was far more simple and you have someone watching your back,” he said. “Having that local resource is a great benefit.”
Both Tahara and Griego hope the economy can begin to open again sooner rather than later, though both say the best approach is to go about it cautiously so that the virus doesn’t reemerge again in the near future and cause an even great impact on businesses and the community.
“It’s not going to be a light switch that we can just turn on and go back to operating as normal,” Griego said. “It’s going to be a process between now and normal.”