Yuba Water Agency said Tuesday that Yuba County is expected to save more than $400,000 over the next year due to a $9 million low-interest loan that was approved to help cover the county’s pension obligations.

The low-interest loan from Yuba Water Agency to help cover the county’s annual payment to the California Public Employees' Retirement System (CalPERS) continues the assistance provided by Yuba Water since 2017, officials said. Each year, the county has repaid the short-term loan in full as it continues to finance its unfunded liability portion of its CalPERS payment.

