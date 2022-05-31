The Sutter County Children & Families Commission announced recently that it launched a new partnership with the nonprofit Sea Tow Foundation to loan infant and toddler life jackets in Sutter County.
According to the commission, there are four loaner life jacket locations that have been set up throughout the county. Three of the stations were established through a partnership with the Sutter County Deputy Sheriff’s Association.
Those stations are located at the Live Oak Boat Launch, the Tisdale Boat Launch, and the Verona Marina, which is currently closed until further notice.
The fourth loaner life jacket location was established through a partnership with Yuba City and is located at the Feather River Parkway recreation area.
The locations began providing life jackets to children under 5 this past Memorial Day weekend. The commission said life jackets can be borrowed for an entire day.
“With area rivers running high and swift, our Commission and valued partners like the Sea Tow Foundation, recognize the opportunity to improve the safety of Sutter County’s youngest residents during warm Summer months,” Michele Blake, executive director for the Sutter County Children & Families Commission, said in a statement.
Ten life jackets are made available at each loan location. There are five for infants, up to 30 pounds, and five for toddlers, 30-50 pounds.
For additional information on the Sutter County Children & Families Commission, visit www.sutterkids.org.