For many, the phrase “it takes a village” serves as a reminder that communities thrive when they work together. For Megan Anderson, she decided to create her own village to serve Marysville and help her community thrive.
“The goal of The Village is to promote and help create healthy families, which creates a healthy community,” Anderson said.
The Adventist Health/Rideout medical assistant and local community activist said she was inspired to start the nonprofit, The Village, following the success of recent marches for racial equality that she helped organize.
Anderson said she wants to continue the momentum of the marches through The Village, which aims to serve people of color in the Yuba-Sutter community.
“I’m a woman of color and I feel like the people of color community are underserved in our area,” Anderson said. “There's certain programs and events that are not afforded to other children because they don't have the funds or sponsorships.”
Anderson said her vision for The Village is to have a resource center in Marysville with services like after school programs, social workers, a scholarship program and eventually procure other commercial spaces to offer rent at affordable prices for first-time business owners. All of these ideas, Anderson said, are aimed at educating and uplifting the Black community and other minority groups in the Yuba-Sutter area.
“We want The Village to be a resource center for a plethora of resources,” Anderson said. “We want people to be able to tap-in and find out what the local Black businesses are. Not just Black businesses, but people of color period.”
Since the idea for The Village was born earlier this month, Anderson and her business partner, Tonya Mack, have been working to submit their 501(c)(3) nonprofit status. They’ve also been meeting with potential investors and sponsors, designing a logo and website and scouting for a commercial space. She said she’s hopeful they will be ready to apply for nonprofit status by the end of July, or sooner.
“We’re in the proposal part of it, writing out our mission statement, putting together a press kit,” Anderson said. “What it looks like right now is paperwork, and meetings and just kind of getting it out there.”
Beyond a physical building, Anderson envisions The Village to be a collaborative experience, discussing potential events like a movie in the park night or a cultural food festival.
“We’re changing the narrative,” Anderson said. “People of color have such a horrible narrative in this country. We’re not asking for a handout, we are asking for an opportunity to stand up.”
For more information, visit The Village’s Facebook page (https://bit.ly/2YCZWfn) or email megan@thevillageyubasutter.com.