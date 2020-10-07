The Yuba City Police Department and Yuba County District Attorney’s Office assisted the FBI in an investigation that led to the arrest of a Sacramento man for sex trafficking of a child, according to a news release from the Office of the United States Attorney – Eastern District of California.
Michael Anthony Butler Jr., 41, was arrested Tuesday after a federal grand jury returned a sealed indictment on Oct. 1 charging him with sex trafficking of a child.
The indictment was unsealed after his arrest.
Butler allegedly recruited, harbored and transported a minor victim, who was younger than 18 years old, to engage in prostitution. Butler advertised the minor victim’s prostitution activity, according to the release.
If convicted, Butler faces a minimum of 10 years in prison and a maximum of life in prison and a $250,000 fine.