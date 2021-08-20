Because of smoke from regional wildfires, the public health departments for Yuba and Sutter counties, along with the Feather River Air Quality Management District, have extended their air quality health advisory for area residents.
As of Friday, Air Quality Index levels were still in the unhealthy range for sensitive groups in the Yuba-Sutter area, according to a news release.
There was hope that increased winds Friday and today would improve local air quality, but the agencies warned that today and Sunday may still reach levels that will be in the unhealthy range for sensitive groups.
“Because smoke generation and weather are ever changing, accurate predictions of smoke impacts are difficult. Residents are encouraged to be aware of local conditions,” said
Christopher D. Brown, Air Pollution Control officer, in the release.
The public health departments advised residents with lung or heart disease and the elderly to leave areas where levels of particulate matter are high.
Residents can check current conditions online at https://fire.airnow.gov or www.sparetheair.com.