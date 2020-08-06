Video surveillance, physical evidence and assistance from the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office, led to the arrest of two individuals for burglary of the Bangor Post Office, according to a news release from the Butte County Sheriff’s Office.
The burglary took place on June 12 and an investigation determined that Mayra Jimenez, 25, of Tracy and Jonathan Dew, 26, of Vacaville were the suspects and that they drove to the Hard Rock Casino in Wheatland after the burglary.
Butte County detectives worked with the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office and obtained video surveillance and physical evidence related to the burglary.
On Tuesday, Jimenez and Dew were arrested by the Sacramento Police Department. Dew posted bail and was released from the Sacramento County Jail. Jimenez was transferred to Butte County Jail and then posted bail, according to the release.
Dew will be arraigned in Butte County Superior Court on Sept. 11 at 8:30 a.m. and Jimenez will be arraigned on Oct. 23 at 8:30 a.m. Anyone with additional information about the suspects can call 538-7671.