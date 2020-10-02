Air quality worsened Friday, registering a 185 on the AQI index for Yuba-Sutter, which is just shy of the purple tier meaning “very unhealthy for everyone.”
The last AQI listed was at 2 p.m. Friday, according to https://www.airnow.gov.
There is only one tier worse – maroon for hazardous air.
Conditions for this weekend are not conducive to the active fire fight, with the National Weather Service calling for heat and smoke-related conditions through Sunday. Highs in the valley are expected to be around 10 to 20 degrees above normal, with the possibility to reach low triple-digit temperatures.
The weather service is reporting the possibility for a cool-down by next weekend. It’s not clear at this time whether or not precipitation will be a part of next week’s weather pattern.
The current air quality is likely caused by a number of regional fires burning around Northern California. A rundown:
– The Zogg Fire in Shasta County, is at 46 percent containment and had burned about 56,018 acres with four known fatalities according to Cal Fire’s Friday incident report.
– The North Complex Fire burning in Plumas County northeast of Oroville remained at 79 percent containment on Friday with acreage listed at approximately 316,686, according to Cal Fire. There have been 15 known fatalities in the North Complex Fire.
– Perhaps the worst wildfire in Northern California is the Glass Fire burning in Napa and Sonoma County four miles east of Calistoga. As of Friday, Cal Fire reported the inferno was only 6 percent contained and had charred about 60,148 acres.