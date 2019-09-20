California lawmakers recently passed a bill that would essentially put a cap on how much landlords and property owners can increase rent annually. If Gov. Gavin Newsom signs the bill into law, local Assemblyman James Gallagher said the change that was supposed to benefit the renter could actually end up hurting them.
“I think it’s the wrong approach,” Gallagher said. “I think we can all relate to housing costs and rents being too high in California, and they continue to go higher, but a lot of that is a function of supply and demand, and we have a supply problem. Experts say we need somewhere around 300,000 units built a year, but we’ve only been doing about one-third of that, and in some cases, not even that. By enacting essentially what is rent control, all you do when government intervenes is you cause people to do things people wouldn’t normally do.”
The Tenant Protection Act, or Assembly Bill 1482, limits annual rent increases to 5 percent after inflation and establishes some new barriers to eviction. In some instances, the rent cap doesn’t apply, like new construction 15 years old or newer, single-family homes and multi-family units when the landlord lives on site.
Gallagher said his main issue is that the state Legislature, with the passing of the bill, essentially gave corporate landlords a benchmark of how much they should raise rents annually.
“I think they will use that 5 percent plus inflation, which comes out to be something like 8 percent, as a floor, and that will only move things in the wrong direction for renters,” he said.
He’s hoping Newsom, who has previously indicated he plans on signing the bill, won’t sign it into law if enough residents express their concerns.
“It just doesn’t take care of the real problem, which is supply. I think we could do more to incentivize the building of more affordable housing, as in apartments and rentals at subsidized rates,” he said.
Gallagher authored a different housing bill during the most recent legislative session, AB 430, which would eliminate some of the most common barriers in building new homes for areas affected by the Camp Fire in Butte County, pending its approval by Newsom. He hopes the state Legislature makes new and affordable housing a priority next session.
“I think we could have spent a lot more time figuring out how to make affordable housing projects more viable, so more people can have an opportunity to have rents below the average median income (AMI),” Gallagher said. “I think that’s more worthwhile, to bring about more low-level rents so that people who are having a hard time affording rent can find a place of their own.”