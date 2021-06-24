Assemblyman James Gallagher (R-Yuba City) announced he has plans to submit an emergency budget amendment in an effort to bolster the state’s response to wildfire preparedness.
Gallagher’s announcement follows recent reports that Gov. Gavin Newsom overstated inaccurate wildfire prevention effort claims.
“Every politician in Sacramento needs to wake up and get serious about fire prevention,” Gallagher said in a press release. “I’ve seen firsthand how these fires can wipe out an entire community. We can’t solve this overnight, but with a serious funding commitment and regulatory changes, we can make a difference.”
Gallagher’s emergency budget amendment will call for the state to continuously appropriate $200 million from the Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund for healthy forest and fire prevention projects, and provide regulatory relief by exempting from CEQA any projects or activities funded from the Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund for healthy forest and fire prevention projects.