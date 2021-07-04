A local author recently published a novel, which was in part inspired by her experience working with a hotline for teens and young women.
Author Sharon Armstrong and her husband, Chuck, have lived in Yuba City for 45 years and have raised five children here.
She owned a daycare center for more than 15 years and managed a hotline for teens and young women for more than 10 years.
“I absolutely love children and my background has always reflected that,” Armstrong said. “...When hearing the difficult stories about the homes that some of these young people came from, I tried to come up with a way to help them. One answer was to remind them that one day they would have their own home, and could make choices other than what their current environment offered them, and that they had the power to start planning that home right now.”
The novel, “Emily's House,” has been in the works for about 15 years, she said. In 2004 she was chosen out of thousands of writers to publish a story she wrote for “Chicken Soup for the Caregiver's Soul.”
She wrote about Emily as a child and it was a springboard for her just-published book.
Emily is a teenager now, growing up in a dysfunctional family with an alcoholic mother, father and grandmother, Armstrong said.
“The townspeople in her village help with her journey, empowering her with valuable life skills, humor and the best gift of all, love,” Armstrong said. “Her neighbor gives her a journal and encourages her to write down what she would like her future home to be like – the home she will have one day – Emily’s House.”
Armstrong said she's excited about the book empowering young people to know that one day they will have a home of their own where they will have the power to decide what that home is like.
“I want young people to know that their life can be different, and they aren’t stuck. I hope my book reaches those that are hurting, need a good laugh and a little bit of hope,” Armstrong said.
She has started on the sequel to “Emily's House” and Armstrong said many are encouraging her to turn it into a series.
“Emily's House” by Armstrong can be found on Amazon and at Barnes & Noble – she said there are other books with the same title so those interested in purchasing the book should look for Armstrong's name.
For more information, visit www.sharonarmstrongauthor.com.