Colusa County resident Avis Kalfsbeek, author of the book series “A Pedro The Waterdog Saves the Planet,” is planning to pack her bags and a few of her books to attend the People vs. Fossil Fuels action week Oct. 11-15 in Washington, D.C.
“I’m excited to finally put some action into my work and to put some action in the things I believe in,” said Kalfsbeek.
People vs. Fossil Fuels is an event where thousands of people will be participating in civil disobedience and demand that the White House and President Joe Biden take action against fossil fuel companies to help the planet deal with the effects of climate change. Kalfsbeek was inspired to attend after viewing a video of indigenous tribal leaders who spoke on taking a stand against fossil fuels.
Each day has a different focus and they will be preparing everyone before each action day, said Kalfsbeek. People vs. Fossil Fuels starts on Oct. 11 with the focus on Indigenous Peoples Day and the day-to-day topics range from youth-led action, climate chaos and false promises. People vs. Fossil Fuels takes place a few weeks before the upcoming United Nations climate summit.
Kalfsbeek plans to attend the event all week while documenting her experience on her Instagram. She also plans to do some park readings and give away 50 of her books to people taking a part in the event. To help fund the trip and help others get there, she has created a GoFundMe in which she already has collected $930.
Besides attending the event, Kalfsbeek is requesting to meet Pete Buttigieg, U.S. Secretary of Transportation, to discuss her belief in the difference bike riding can make in helping to combat climate change.
According to Kalfsbeek, she sent an email request to meet with Buttigieg on Sept. 16 and is waiting to hear back while she insistently calls him. If she gets the chance to speak to him, Kalfsbeek plans to reference her third written book called “Bike Rock,” a non-fiction book in which the characters promote biking as a form of traveling. Within the book, the concept of creating a large manual plan for biking is brought up through the characters along with the goal of creating a day where everyone uses bicycles for a day.
“In the climax of the book the riders have some troubles in Chicago with the pro-fossil fuel interest,” said Kalfsbeek. “Once they pass through the troubles, they all meet up in Pete’s home state in Indiana to celebrate.”
Kalfsbeek believes that biking does not just put less cars on the road but it also promotes a simpler life and slows the concept of time. Kalfsbeek, a real estate broker who began writing her book series in 2018 and during the COVID-19 pandemic, has been very productive and was able to release more books in regards to climate change narratives. Most of her books can be found as an e-book for free.
“I believe that a green planet relates to peace and if we can get this right in climate change, it’s going to have a positive effect,” she said.