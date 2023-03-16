Richard Valentini, who said he is in his 44th year of working in area schools, will hold a book signing event from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday at the Yuba City Racquet & Health Club.
According to Valentini, his book “A Penny Saved Is A Start …” includes “a lot of analogies with kids growing up today but with different expectations from adults and without cell phone connections or social media.”
A description of the book found on the FriesenPress website, a self-publishing company, details much of what Valentini has written.
“In the late sixties and early seventies, a whole wacky world existed that most of us have never heard of: the workers who kept the summer beaches and parks of Connecticut beautiful. Rich Valentini was at the bottom of that food chain: a campground janitor, outhouse cleaner extraordinaire, garbage can dumper, idiot sticker, and overall gopher for the tasks no one else wanted to do,” the website states. “‘A Penny Saved is a Start’ is a coming-of-age memoir that shares the lessons one teenage boy learns on Rocky Neck State Park beach, both good and bad. Growing up, falling in love, getting rejected, and being taught all about life from a succession of fellow workers. All of this is told with the humorous perspective of an adult looking back on the most memorable time of his life.”
Valentini said he was introduced to the Yuba-Sutter area after originally being stationed at Beale Air Force Base. He has remained in the community as a “lifelong teacher” in both Yuba County and Sutter County schools, he said.
“This is my 44th year working in our local schools,” Valentini said. “I taught special ed, resource room students and currently tutor in math/algebra at Marysville Charter Academy for the Arts.”