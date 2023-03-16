Richard Valentini, who said he is in his 44th year of working in area schools, will hold a book signing event from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday at the Yuba City Racquet & Health Club.

According to Valentini, his book “A Penny Saved Is A Start …” includes “a lot of analogies with kids growing up today but with different expectations from adults and without cell phone connections or social media.”

