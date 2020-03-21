There were fairly wide margins in voting on ballot measures -- all swinging toward the “no” side.
According to the most recent primary election results, the bond measures from Wheatland Union High School District, Plumas Lake Elementary School District and the Yuba Community College District didn’t have the votes to pass. California’s Proposition 13 doesn’t have the votes to pass at this point, either.
The following results were reported on clerk’s sites and made official this past week:
– Measure C was a Yuba Community College District bond measure that, if approved by at least 55 percent of voters, would allow the district to issue $228.4 million in bonds to repair, modernize and construct classrooms/buildings for career and technical education at Yuba and Woodland colleges and Colusa, Lake and Sutter County campuses including nursing/health care, fire/police and agricultural technology.
In Yuba County, 11,212 people voted against the measure and 4,686 voted in favor of the measure.
In Sutter County, 16,879 people voted against the measure while 7,565 voted in favor of the measure.
Douglas Houston, chancellor of the Yuba Community College District, said they may have some challenging decisions to make going forward when it comes to facility needs.
Houston said the main campus, Yuba College, is aging and they’re facing the need for facility growth at other campuses.
“We appreciate everybody who did vote for it and everyone in our communities that have supported and continue to support our colleges,” Houston said.
– Measure M was a Plumas Lake Elementary School District bond measure that would allow the district to issue up to $30 million in bonds to help construct a new middle school on pre-purchased land to serve a growing student population with space for science, technology, math, art, music and sports.
It required approve from two-thirds of voters within the district to pass.
“We’re disappointed that the bond didn’t pass,” said Dr. Jeff Roberts, superintendent of Plumas Lake Elementary School District. “We’re still concerned about the continued growth and number of students moving into Plumas Lake with the new housing.”
Roberts said some short-term solutions for the growth could include them moving students into the school that has the most room for new students – one school is about 95 percent full while the other is at about 85 percent.
As both schools become full, he said they may have to look at other solutions, such as raising class sizes, looking at restructuring grade levels, bringing in portables, etc.
“The district will continue to evaluate all options for how to deal with the growth which could include putting another bond measure on the ballot,” Roberts said.
– Measure L was a Wheatland Union High School District bond measure that would allow the district to issue $16.5 million in bonds to improve Wheatland Union High School by repairing leaky roofs, modernizing outdated classrooms and facilities, upgrading deteriorating plumbing and constructing a science classroom building.
“The district does not believe that the results were indicative of the voters’ opinion,” said Nicole Newman, superintendent of Wheatland Union High School District.
Newman said they felt Proposition 13, put on the ballot by the state, confused voters and there were also competing measures from the Yuba Community College District and Plumas Lake Elementary School District.
She also said the scare of the coronavirus may have affected some of the voters.
Additionally, she said, looking back in school bond success history, the March 2020 election seems to be an outlier – where fewer bond measures passed in the state compared to previous elections.
“We’re anticipating that we’re going to go back out in November if there’s a clean ballot,” Newman said. “We put the bond on the ballot because we need this, not because it’s something we want …. We’re in dire need of doing these projects.”
– Prop. 13 would have authorized $15 billion in state general obligation bonds for construction and modernization of public education facilities. If approved, it would allow the state to sell the bonds to fund the school projects; allow school districts and community college districts to issue more local bonds; and school districts would have new limits on their ability to levy developer fees.
In Yuba County, 11,716 people voted against the measure while 4,339 voted in favor of the measure.
In Sutter County, 17,875 people voted against the measure and 6,848 voted in favor of the measure.
According to www.electionrsults.sos.ca.gov, Prop. 13 received 4,712,800 votes against the proposition and 4,112,416 in favor of it, as of Wednesday.