A band of Yuba City teens calling themselves “Estilo Sagrado” (Sacred Style) have been battling it out on the EstrellaTV – a Spanish-language television network – on the show “Tengo Talento, Mucho Talento.” Over the past eight months, they made it all the way to the show’s grand finale Wednesday night.
“Unfortunately, we did not win the grand finale but we made it to the top 10,” said 15-year-old band member Daniel Carbajal.
Carbajal, a student at River Valley High School, said he started the band in January 2019 with fellow musician and friend Eduardo Rojas, a 17-year-old Yuba City High School student. The pair invited 19-year-old Yuba College student Victor Campos and 16-year-old Yuba City High student Isaac Hernandez to join, said Carbajal, and then dove into intensive practice sessions for the next couple of months.
“Then we took on our journey of playing at parties, quinceañeras and (other) events,” said Carbajal.
After playing together for a year, Carbajal said the band decided to audition for the popular talent competition show on the Hispanic broadcasting network. In English, the show’s name is: “I have talent, lots of talent.”
Carbajal said the band got a call one month later saying they made the cut and would be featured on the show, but only the singers, Rojas and Campos, would be performing during the live broadcasts.
Carbajal said the band competed in the talent show for eight months prior to the grand finale performance earlier this week, which was a much more drawn out process than usual due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The show would have to postpone recording dates and show dates,” said Carbajal.
“Tengo Talento, Mucho Talento,” was able to resume production last month with production modifications including rigorous sanitary, social distancing and safety measures in place to adapt to the current health crisis.