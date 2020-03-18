While the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has developed guidelines for limiting mass gatherings, blood drives are not included and multiple blood drives are scheduled in the Yuba-Sutter-Colusa area in the coming days.
“Blood drives – which represent more than 60 percent of the nation’s blood supply – are now considered critical care events, and, if canceled, could jeopardize patient care,” said Robin Carter, donor recruitment representative for Vitalant.
According to Carter, there is no inherent risk of getting coronavirus from the donation procedure itself and blood donation does not impact or weaken a donor’s immune system.
Carter said that due to the nature of the virus, it is highly unlikely that it can be transmitted through blood transfusions and there have been no reported cases of such.
“In these difficult times, giving blood is something healthy individuals can do to help the sick. The only source for blood—literally in many hospital procedures, the source of life—is another human being,” said Dr. Ralph Vassallo, Vitalant’s chief medical and scientific officer. “We need people to donate blood today, while following guidance from the CDC and other agencies.”
Local blood drives:
– Yuba City: The Sierra Central Credit Union Blood Drive will be Friday, March 20, at 1351 Harter Pkwy in Yuba City from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. Those that donate blood will receive a $5 Starbucks card.
– Yuba City: The Calvary Christian Center Blood Drive will be Saturday, March 21, in the Fellowship Hall of the church located at 2620 Colusa Hwy in Yuba City, from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. Those that donate blood will receive a Vitalant T-shirt.
–Colusa: The Knights of Columbus #2145 blood drive will be Sunday, March 22, in the Old Parish Hall of the church, located at 335 Oak St. in Colusa, from 9 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.