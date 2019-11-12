The Yuba Community College District has plans for up to $228.4 million in improvements to several of its campuses across the region – including its Linda and Sutter County campuses. Before that can happen though, district residents will have to agree to take on more in property taxes.
Voters within the district’s boundaries – Yuba, Sutter, Colusa, Glenn, Lake, Yolo, Butte and Placer counties – will have an opportunity to decide on a new bond measure during the upcoming primary election in March 2020. If approved by a minimum of 55 percent of voters, an ad valorem tax would be levied on taxable property within the district.
“(The improvements) are critical to the future of the district,” said Dr. Douglas Houston, chancellor of the Yuba Community College District. “If you talk to students, especially those that take classes at the main Yuba campus, they are enjoying the instruction currently provided but they are in aging facilities. So, we can meet the current student needs but we would like to do so with a higher quality. That’s the mindset behind the board’s adoption, we are trying to position the district for the next 50 years from now.”
The funds from the general obligation bonds would be used for capital facilities projects at the district’s local campuses and district offices, as well as at campuses in Woodland, Lake County and Colusa County.
Plans call for an increase in permanent classroom and facility capacity for academic and job training classes, general education programs including math, sciences, upgraded science labs, childhood development education and veterinarian technology programs.
Planned projects range from repairs to leaky roofs and decaying walls and ceilings to updating technology capabilities and improving infrastructure.
The ballot measure’s full text includes a list of planned projects (https://bit.ly/2KfqKKG).
Houston said some of the big projects that come to mind include expanding the Sutter County campus to include a second education building for increased programming; a multi-purpose facility at the Woodland campus; and updating the remaining buildings at the Linda campus that have yet to be renovated or modernized.
The Linda campus is 60 years old, so much of the technology infrastructure needs to be updated as well to bring it up to current education standards, he said.
The estimated tax rate for the bond is based on the assessed value of taxable property, not market value.
The best estimate of the average annual tax rate that would be levied based on projections of assessed valuations is $23 per $100,000 of assessed valuation, while the highest tax rate is estimated to be $25 per $100,000 of assessed value, according to the measure’s tax rate statement.
The total debt service that would be required to be repaid if all the bonds were issued and sold is approximately $412 million.
Other bonds
In total, there are around $200 million in facility needs across the district over and above what taxpayers have already authorized, Houston said. Taxpayers within the district’s boundaries are already paying for a few other bonds approved and issued by the district within the last 13 years.
In 2006, voters authorized the district to sell up to $190 million in bonds for district improvements. The district carried out the issuing of the bonds in different phases, first issuing $95 million worth, then another $35 million in 2012 before issuing another $26.5 million in 2016.
Instead of issuing the remaining amount the district was authorized for, they pursued a separate bond measure in June 2016, which allowed them to sell another $33.5 million and in turn, cancelled out the remaining authorization approved in 2006. The bond issued in 2016 has yet to be reflected on taxpayers’ property tax bills, though it will be reflected on bills starting next year.
In 2020, taxpayers will still be on the hook for a total of $191 million for the district’s bonds that have been issued since 2006, said Yuba County Auditor/Controller Richard Eberle.
Houston said the board conducted a survey across the district on whether or not a new bond measure would receive support. He said the response received was overwhelmingly supportive.
“We were proud to see the survey results. It showed us how our colleges are treasured by our communities and how residents see them as integral to the economy and cultures of our communities,” Houston said. “Now, we’ll send it out to the voters to see if they support another bond measure.”
The upcoming primary election will occur on March 3, 2020.