Forecast of gusty winds could cause elevated fire weather concerns
The National Weather Service is forecasting gusty winds to increase this weekend, according to a press release from Cal Fire – Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit.
With low relative humidity and dry fuels, gusty winds could create elevated fire weather concerns for portions of the Sacramento Valley, mountains and foothills.
To lower the risk of escaped burn piles, Cal Fire recommends that people:
– Check existing burn piles to ensure they are out prior to incoming winds.
– With wood burning stove usage on the rise, don’t deposit or store hot ashes near flammable materials and contain them with a nonflammable metal container until cold.
– Check with the local air quality control district to confirm that it is a permissive burn day prior to burning.
– Once burning resumes, comply with all safe pile burning practices including minimum clearance of 10 feet around the piles down to bare soil.
– Check weather conditions and refrain from burning on windy days.
– Burn dry, dead vegetative material only and have a water source and shovel on hand.
– Tend to the pile always.
– Burn between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. for maximum smoke dispersion.
“Pile burning, or door yard burning, is a necessary and efficient tool which helps residents develop defensible space and implement good land stewardship practices,” it was stated in the press release.
“However, in a little over two weeks’ time, since burning has been permissible, multiple escape debris burns, requiring fire department action, have occurred because of an out-of-control burn pile. The incoming winds will increase this risk and necessitate action by residents to prevent further escapes.”
Former YWA leader awarded Lifetime Achievement Award
The Association of California Water Agencies (ACWA) recently presented a Lifetime Achievement Award to Curt Aikens, who served as the general manager of the Yuba Water Agency for nearly 20 years before he stepped away from the position in July.
The award recognizes individuals who have made a remarkable and lasting contribution to California water.
“Curt is a highly respected water professional and his effort with the Yuba River Accord is widely considered a model for collaborative and successful water management,” said ACWA President Steven LaMar in a press release.
Aikens is also credited with leading numerous projects, including New Bullards Bar Dam and Reservoir and New Colgate Powerhouse. Other notable contributions include initiating programs and operations to reduce regional flood risk through coordinated flood releases from Lake Oroville and New Bullards Bar Reservoir.
Marysville Art Club releases ‘COVID-19 Cookbook’
The Marysville Art Club put together a book with recipes they have used during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a press release.
The Marysville Art Club was established in 1913 – members meet monthly, just as the founders did 107 years ago.
According to the press release, the club participates in many community events by way of fundraising for the community.
Through things like annual teas, membership, rentals and a Christmas Craft Fair, they raise money to give back to the community.
However, they were unable to continue this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We learned, after several Zoom meetings, sponsored by the city of Marysville, with an outside consultant who mentioned in one of the meetings that ‘nonprofits need to be creative during this period,’” it was stated in the press release. “So, we put our heads together and came up with the creative idea of the ‘COVID-19 Cookbook.’”
The cookbook can be purchased for $15 at the Info-Center, 317 Fourth St., Marysville.
For more information, call 740-2418.