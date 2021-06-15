ATV rider dies in rollover crash near Yuba Goldfields
A 59-year-old Sutter man died in an ATV rollover incident last Saturday on Hammonton Road near the Yuba Goldfields, according to California Highway Patrol Yuba-Sutter.
Around 5:40 p.m. on June 12, the unidentified man was driving a 2007 Can-Am quad westbound on Hammonton Road, west of the Yuba Goldfields Trailhead, when he lost control of his quad over an eroded portion of the roadway. He reportedly lost control of the vehicle and was ejected.
The quad then rolled over the man, causing fatal injuries, according to CHP.
Marysville motorcyclist dies in fatal collision
A 21-year-old Marysville man died after his motorcycle collided with another vehicle on Sunday, according to California Highway Patrol Yuba-Sutter.
The incident occurred around 5:15 p.m. The unidentified Marysville man was riding his Kawasaki motorcycle eastbound on North Beale Road when a 53-year-old Yuba City man driving a 2014 Kia sedan northbound on Albrecht Avenue drove into the path of the motorcyclists, causing a collision.
The motorcyclist was ejected and sustained major injuries. He was transferred to Adventist Health/Rideout but ultimately succumbed to his injuries.
No arrests were reported following the fatal collision.