Black Lives Matter march is
today beginning in Marysville
A Black Lives Matter Unity March is planned to take place tonight (Saturday) beginning in Marysville and ending in Yuba City.
According to a flier, people will meet at Habitat for Humanity in Marysville at 5:30 p.m. and the march will begin at 6 p.m. The march is to end at Sam Brannan Park, on Gray Ave., in Yuba City.
The Yuba City and Marysville Police departments will be providing traffic control at the intersections. Members of the crowd will be allowed to speak and share concerns at the park.
Also, the Word of Life Church in Marysville is also hosting a prayer vigil along the 10th Street Bridge from 10-11 a.m. today in memory of George Floyd, who was killed last week by a police officer in Minnesota.
It’s asked that the community support in the form of honks and waves as they will be adhering to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines regarding social distancing and ask that only parishioners create the prayer line.
Task force established to help local businesses in area
In response to the impact the pandemic has had economically, both Yuba and Sutter counties are establishing teams to assist local businesses.
The Yuba County team, Yuba Enterprise Solutions (YES), is comprised of four county employees with business backgrounds, whose goal is to reach all of the county’s businesses.
Leader Jason Kopping said the team is working to develop a tool-kit of supplies to help businesses comply with reopening guidelines.
“Whether it’s a sneeze guard, facial coverings...for a small business owner, that’s an expense,” Kopping said. “How much more refreshing would it be if they could go to a team and say I’m ‘x’ type of retail, I have ‘x’ type of customer.”
While the team just formally began operating June 1, Kopping said they’ve already provided a business with facial coverings, and hope to bring more assistance to businesses as needed.
For more information, contact Jason Kopping by email at jkopping@co.yuba.ca.us or call (530) 682-1073 or contact Rachel Downs, business engagement lead by email at rdowns@co.yuba.ca.us or call (530) 812-3990.
Colusa public health reports possible COVID case
Colusa County Public Health reported a possible COVID-19 exposure at Colusa Casino Resort, according to a notice.
Anyone who visited the casino, located at 3770 State Highway 45, on June 1 between 2 p.m. and 4:45 p.m. may have been exposed to the coronavirus.
People who visited the casino during that time are encouraged to self-monitor for the symptoms of COVID-19, which include fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, loss of smell or taste, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, muscle aches or sore throat.
If one develops symptoms, they’re asked to contact their primary medical provider for further directions.