Yuba City PD asks drivers to slow down
The Yuba City Police Department is encouraging drivers to slow down and is reminding them of the dangers of speeding.
According to a press release, YCPD is joining a statewide effort by the California Office of Traffic Safety to address speeding as an emerging traffic safety issue.
Between March 19 and April 30, California Highway Patrol issued 4,000 citations for speeding over 100 miles per hour, up significantly despite a decline in traffic because of the pandemic.
In fiscal year 2017-2018, speed was a factor in approximately 31 percent of all fatal and injury crashes in California, according to the release.
Bank of Feather River receives national ranking
Bank of Feather River was recently ranked 20th in the top 10 percent of C-Corp community banks in the United States with asset size falling between $100-249 million, according to a CB Top Ten report.
The report ranks the top 10 percent of banks within each peer group by eight financial performance indicators. Bank of Feather River ranked 20th out of the 769 banks in their category.
“We stay committed to our community, while maintaining asset quality, a favorable shareholder return and operating under sound regulatory guidelines and relations,” said Julie Morehead, president and CEO of the bank, in a press release. “It is truly a team of dedicated individuals who work for and serve the bank that makes this all possible. Our entire team has a great appreciation for our shareholders and customers who trust Bank of Feather River with their financial needs.”