SYRCL, safety cohort urges safety along Yuba River during holiday weekend
Following recent rainfall that has created swift and unpredictable conditions in the Yuba River, the South Yuba River Citizens League and Yuba River Safety Cohort are urging recreationists to practice caution when visiting the waterway over the holiday weekend.
Most drownings occur in the spring when rivers are running cold and fast and the weather is warm, which are the same conditions expected in the river this weekend, according to a press release.
SYRCL and the cohort, which is comprised of a variety of regional partners and agencies, are urging the public to stay out of the water.
Caltrans available for call-in sessions regarding Hwy 70 widening project
Caltrans is inviting the public to reserve a 30-minute telephone session with staff members to field questions and discuss details about the planned project to widen Highway 70 from Marysville to the Yuba/Butte County line.
Reservations can be made by emailing yuba.70.passing.lanes.project@dot.ca.gov, by calling 741-5532, or by mail at California Department of Transportation Environmental Management M3 Branch, 703 B Street, Marysville, CA 95901 Attn: Yuba 70 Passing Lanes Project.
Session times will be scheduled for:
—May 26/28: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
—May 27/29: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
—June 1/3: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
—June 2/4: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Civil War reenactment begins Monday for Memorial Day
A Civil War reenactors group will host a ceremony on Monday for Memorial Day at the Marysville Historic Cemetery at 9:30 a.m. The public is invited to attend but is asked to follow the recommended social distancing protocol.
After the ceremony in Marysville, the group will go to Sutter and Gridley as well.Further information wasn’t available prior to publication.
Cal Water business recommendations
As businesses prepare to reopen after a long period with little to no water use, the California Water Services recommends the following:
– If a business or building has experienced water inactivity over the last few weeks, flush water from the faucet or sink taps. To flush properly, start by running the facet closest to the water meter and move outward to the farthest faucet.
– If one’s faucet has both cold and hot water lines, run the cold water first then the hot water.
– If one is in a multi-storied building, flush the first floor first and move up each floor for cold water, then repeat with hot water.