YCSO investigates alleged rape
The Yuba County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a report of an alleged rape that took place on North Beale Road in Marysville, according to Yuba County Sheriff’s Office public information officer Leslie Carbah.
At 6:13 p.m., Nov. 24, a female reported to law enforcement that she had been raped by a male she knew along a dirt path along North Beale Road between Walmart and the Rio Inn, Carbah said via email.
The woman was walking to the hotel when the alleged rape took place. Carbah said the incident is under investigation.
Man brandishes gun at bar
A customer at Redhill Saloon in Wheatland was able to get a handgun away from a Plumas Lake man who brandished it inside the bar on Saturday, according to Yuba County Sheriff’s Office public information officer Leslie Carbah.
Law enforcement was called at 1:06 a.m. Saturday about a man brandishing a handgun inside the bar. Austin Allman, 21, left the bar in his vehicle after his gun was taken away and was later located in the area of Anderson Way and McCurry Street in the Wheatland area.
He was arrested for carrying a concealed weapon in a vehicle. The reason for Allman brandishing the handgun inside the bar is under investigation, Carbah said via email.
– David Wilson