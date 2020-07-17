Many Yuba-Sutter businesses have been negatively impacted by the latest state requirements imposed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, which required bars to close and prohibited indoor operations for many other businesses.
However, local business owners are adapting to the fluid situation and finding creative ways to keep their businesses afloat.
One idea being implemented in Yuba City starting today will see a stretch of Plumas Street temporarily closed to through traffic to allow downtown businesses to expand their operations outdoors, allowing for more patrons.
“We are trying to create an open environment where people can go and walk, dine and shop in a safe environment,” said Sandee Drown, president of the Yuba City Downtown Business Association and owner of the Happy Viking. “The downtown area is best for something like that in our community, so we are going to give it a try and hopefully people are excited and ready to support local businesses.”
Today’s closure will begin at 7 a.m. and will remain in place until the state order is modified to allow for dine-in. The areas of Plumas Street closed to through traffic are south of Church Street to the north of Teegarden Avenue and south of Forbes Avenue to Bridge Street.
Drown said the idea came from other cities that had implemented it successfully, like Grass Valley, Davis and Santa Rosa. Up until recently, the Happy Viking was able to serve customers indoors, though the restaurant’s capacity could only be 50 percent of what it typically would be. That option was completely cut off this week with the latest round of mandates.
Without the outdoor option, the restaurant would only be able to do curbside and to-go orders, so the fact that the city allowed for the temporary street closure will mean the business can again count on that additional source of revenue.
“It’s about being creative and adapting to these changes. As a business owner, you have to adjust and be flexible,” Drown said.
Natalie Lambert, owner of Lambert House Cafe, said her team is doing the best they can to keep up with the latest changes. Due to the inability to seat guests indoors, she said the business’ sales are down about 35 percent.
“It’s been a rough go, and on top of that we are a fairly new business,” she said. “It hasn’t been easy but we are adaptable.”
Lambert said the main factor keeping the business going is the generous support it’s received from the community.
“In the weeks to come I’m hopeful that our community will continue their strong support we’ve been given this whole time,” she said. “After this three week timeline, I hope that we can go back to what was semi-normal, with all the extra safety protocol in place but at least we’d be able to have guests get out of the heat and enjoy a meal with us.”
Yuba County
Marysville officials are also considering a proposal to suspend encroachment permit fees that would allow businesses to expand their operations outdoors and in the public right of way at no cost.
Stacy Federico, owner of Fabulous Finds on D Street, said one of the biggest challenges her boutique has faced throughout the pandemic is a lack of foot traffic into the store.
“We have certainly noticed a difference this week. I’m not sure if people don’t think we are open or are just afraid to venture out,” Federico said. “We’ve implemented different safety protocols and have spoken with officials who’ve said we are good to be open. We are asking for people coming in to wear facial coverings. We have hand sanitizer at multiple locations and we have enough clearance to meet social distancing requirements.”
Tracey and Henry Stueve own Krankin’ Hanks Bar and Grill and Tracey’s Diner, which are located next door to each other in Marysville. The sports bar has been closed temporarily but the diner has continued operations with several tables set up on the building’s patio.
In addition to the difficulties posed by the pandemic, Henry was diagnosed with Stage 4 cancer in May and was given only a few months to live. The couple has been away seeking treatment at a clinic in Arizona while manager Melissa Birdsong keeps the diner running.
Birdsong said the restaurant has been selling T-shirts and collecting donations to help raise funds for Henry’s medical costs. There is also a GoFundMe page to help the Stueves with Henry’s cancer battle (https://bit.ly/3984KwT).
“Without the community, we wouldn’t be here. If they don’t come, we can’t pay our bills, so we will definitely need the community’s continued support moving forward; all of our local restaurants will,” Birdsong said.