Yuba-Sutter businesses are facing a dilemma. An easing of COVID-19 restrictions has led to a reopening and bounce back of the economy requiring businesses to hire employees to meet demand. However, the pool of candidates for open positions is nowhere near what it was pre-pandemic.
Paul Basi is president and owner of PrideStaff’s Sacramento (West) location that serves Yuba, Sutter, Colusa, Sacramento and Yolo counties. PrideStaff is an independently-owned franchise that offers temporary staffing, temporary staffing to hire and direct to hire staffing services. It works with job seekers and employers to find people jobs specifically in light industrial, manufacturing, office clerical and food production.
“If there are job seekers out there, there is work, tons of it,” Basi said.
He said in 2021, the clients PrideStaff works with have seen a 21 percent increase in open positions. The candidate pool has not grown to meet that increase and remains very small.
“We have more openings than we’ve ever had in the past,” Basi said.
Throughout the pandemic, the number of job seekers has decreased. Basi said people having to take care of their children and a fear of contracting the virus played a role in people not seeking employment. In addition, he said people receiving unemployment insurance and stimulus checks impacted the candidate pool. On the business side, some of PrideStaff’s clients had outbreaks that caused plants to shut down.
Basi said he has been in contact with a client that needs 50 employees right now to work in a warehouse and that his office has about 200 immediate openings. The highest need in the area is in manufacturing, light industrial and food processing jobs. Basi said most of those jobs are entry level with only some requiring previous experience or training.
To try and increase the candidate pool, PrideStaff has held virtual job fairs, curbside job fairs, posted flyers, utilized social media and started a referral program. Basi said the referral program has yielded the biggest bump in job seekers. Candidates who are working with PrideStaff are provided with a gift card if they get someone they know to also connect with PrideStaff.
“Think outside the box,” Basi said to employers that are trying to find candidates.
Basi said the dynamics of the workforce have changed during the pandemic because of the increase in remote work. That has benefitted some companies but not all.
“I feel more and more people are looking for flexibility in their schedule,” Basi said. “Many businesses can’t offer that flexibility.”
Businesses are having to increase pay rates to attract candidates, which increases payroll expenses and eats into their bottomline. Basi’s fear is that these increases will lead to customers paying the price.
“It’s going to drive up prices,” Basi said. “It’s costing companies more to manufacture a bag of flour or a sack of rice.”
Some businesses have had to shut down shifts because they can’t fill the positions, making it more expensive to run their facilities. Basi said he’s had conversations with business owners who are considering investing in automation because of the difficulty in finding people to fill jobs.
With the pandemic improving and businesses implementing COVID-19 protocols, Basi hopes people are not as fearful of contracting the virus by getting back to work.
“We need people to come back to the workforce safely,” Basi said.
He said he’s hopeful that as the year progresses the candidate pool will start improving.
“I see 2021 as a very promising year,” Basi said. “The economy is definitely on a roll as we continue into this third and fourth quarter.”