Two-time cancer survivor Angel Castillo is graduating from Yuba City High School as part of the class of 2020.
Carmen Zamora-Castillo, his mother, said he was first diagnosed in 2009, when he was in first grade, with acute lymphoblastic leukemia and he was in remission for 14 months before the cancer returned.
She said the second time he was diagnosed was scarier because chances of survival go down when it relapses – it meant more aggressive chemotherapy and longer hospital stays.
But in October of this year, they will be celebrating 10 years of Castillo being in remission.
“He lost friends along the way that didn’t make it to see their graduation day and that was one of my fears when I was in the hospital with him when he was battling the cancer,” Zamora-Castillo said. “... I’m just so thankful and he’s graduating in honor of his friends that didn’t make it to see their graduation.”
Castillo said having cancer and going through treatment was scary and he lost friends along the way, but he’s grateful to be graduating.
“That was a long journey to make it from cancer to graduating,” he said.
Castillo now plans to go to Yuba College in the fall and take classes with the goal of becoming a chef.
“Ever since I was little, I always liked cooking with my mom and dad,” Castillo said.
Zamora-Castillo said when Castillo first got sick, they took him to their primary doctor but they gave him antibiotics.
Then, after he had missed a lot of school, Zamora-Castillo decided she would take him to the doctor again after school one day but his teacher and school nurse both said he didn’t look well.
So, while his father, Daniel Castillo, was at work, she took Angel Castillo to Urgent Care because their doctor wasn’t available.
Within an hour of them leaving, the doctor at Urgent Care called back and said Castillo’s white blood cell count was very high and that they wanted to run more tests.
The doctor diagnosed Angel Castillo with cancer.
“I felt like a semi just ran over me,” Zamora-Castillo said.
She said he was going to Lincrest Elementary School but ended up needing to be homeschooled after the diagnosis due to treatments and appointments – he was able to return to school in fifth grade.
Zamora-Castillo said that Angel Castillo was strong through the whole process and they received a lot of support – she said people from Lincrest even had fundraisers to help them.
“We had a lot of support,” Zamora-Castillo said. “We were just so blessed to have so many people reach out.”