Former Yuba County Supervisor John Nicoletti recently formally announced his candidacy for a seat on the board of directors for the Yuba Water Agency, North Division.
“Service to our community leads my heart,” Nicoletti said in a press release. “As you know, I have a passion for the well-being and safety of the Yuba-Sutter area. Strong dams, a reliable water supply, and safer levees are crucial to the future of Yuba County.”
He said he is proud of having worked on developing infrastructure projects that are currently under construction, such as the new lower spillway at the dam and the Marysville ring levee.
“Having served previously on the Yuba Water Agency, as well as a Yuba County supervisor and on the Marysville Levee Commission, I have a unique understanding of the diligence required in policy development and implementation for these systems.”