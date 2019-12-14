Yuba County Deputy District Attorney Melanie Bendorf recently announced she will run for the position of Yuba County Superior Court Judge, Office 2. Incumbent, Judge Kathleen O’Conner, will not seek reelection.
“Criminal justice runs in my family,” said Bendorf in a news release. “My father was a district attorney investigator for Sacramento County. While serving a warrant, he was shot multiple times and his partner was killed. I was 13 years old and knew from that moment where my focus would be.”
After graduating from Chico State and Cal Northern School of Law, Bendorf said in the news release, she has served her entire legal career – almost two decades – serving Yuba County residents.
As a deputy district attorney, Bendorf achieved numerous life sentences for convicted murderers, attempted murderers and sex offenders, according to the news release. She has conducted domestic violence training for local law enforcement and sexual assault awareness training for enlisted personnel at Beale Air Force Base.
Twelve years ago, she and her husband, Yuba County administrator Robert Bendorf, started an annual fundraiser to help local non-profits provide gifts for children in Yuba County. As a child Melanie received Christmas gifts from a similar program and has never forgotten the impact it has, according to the news release.