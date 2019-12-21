Terry Spies recently announced her candidacy for Yuba County Superior Court judge. The position is being vacated by the retirement of Judge Kathleen O’Conner.
According to a news release, she was raised in Yuba County, attended Kynoch Elementary School, Anna McKenney Intermediate School, and is a graduate of Marysville High School. She holds a bachelor of science degree in paralegal studies from Humphrey’s College and a juris doctorate degree from Lincoln Law School.
She has worked in the California Superior Court system in both Sutter and Yuba Counties for over 29 years. For more than 15 years, Spies has served as Yuba County Superior Court Family Law self-help attorney, family law facilitator, attorney for the access to justice programs, and six years as the Family
Court services director.
According to the news release, she was trained in mediation services at the Strauss Institute at Pepperdine University, and was admitted to the United States Supreme Court on June 27, 2011. For the past three years, she has served as a temporary judge in the Yuba County Superior Court.
She is a member of the Marysville Kiwanis Club and Yuba-Sutter Bar Association and volunteers with several other community organizations.
“As a single mother of two daughters, Terry attended law school at night in Sacramento while also working full-time in the Superior Court as a manager and as a waitress on weekends,” it was stated in the news release. “Terry’s experience provides a thorough understanding of the court process which makes a critical difference on the bench.”