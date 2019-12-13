Olivehurst resident Seth Fuhrer recently announced his candidacy for the Yuba County 3rd District supervisor’s seat. The position is current held by Doug Lofton.
Fuhrer owns Nickell Tax & Financial Planning in Marysville. He is a graduate of Lindhurst High School and UC Davis. He also has a juris doctorate from McGeorge School of Law. He is currently an enrolled agent with the IRS and a real estate broker.
“My hope in running for supervisor is that I can continue to build this community,” he was quoted in a news release. “That I can use my skills and expertise to bring good stewardship to county funds. That we can have accountability among our government officials. I believe we can do better!”
He also said he doesn’t want to see Olivehurst viewed as a second class city; and that he wants “infrastructure brought up to the level that other communities enjoy.”
He said he would look at hiring more community service officers to assist Yuba County Sheriff Deputies and campaign for better coordination between residents and code enforcement to keep neighborhoods clean.
He also said he is committed to reducing homelessness and providing opportunities for affordable housing.
He and his wife Stephani have been married for 27 years and have three children. He said in the news release that he serves on or with several organizations.