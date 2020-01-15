With the primary election just a little over a month away, the Yuba-Sutter Chamber of Commerce and the Appeal-Democrat are organizing candidate forums over the next couple weeks.
With a total of 19 candidates running for eight seats throughout the area, the forums will be split up based on the county each candidate is running in.
“We are happy to bring these candidate forums to our citizens in the Yuba-Sutter area so they have an opportunity to hear from our candidates and make informed decisions in the upcoming election,” said Marni Sanders, executive director of the Yuba-Sutter Chamber of Commerce.
Candidates running for one of three supervisor seats in Sutter County will meet on Jan. 22 at Boyd Hall – 1895 Lassen Blvd., Yuba City.
For the supervisorial position in District 1, incumbent Ron Sullenger will face off with Nick Micheli. In District 4, candidates include Karm Bains, Stacy Brookman and Tej Mann. Lastly, the District 5 seat will see incumbent Mat Conant go up against Sarb Thiara and John Buckland.
Yuba County has three supervisor seats, one judgeship, and a director’s position on the Yuba Water Agency’s board up for grabs. Candidates running for these positions will meet a week later on Jan. 29 at the Yuba County Government Center – 915 Eighth Street, Marysville.
Running for the at-large seat on the Yuba Water Agency Board of Directors include incumbent Charlie Mathews and challenger John Nicoletti. Candidates Melanie Bendorf and Terry Spies will vie for the vacant judgeship. As for supervisorial races, District 2 candidates include incumbent Mike Leahy and challengers Don Blaser and Stephen Heter. District 3 candidates include incumbent Doug Lofton and challenger Seth Fuhrer. Lastly, District 4 incumbent Gary Bradford will face challenger Joe Henderson.
Both events will begin at 6 p.m., with doors opening a half hour earlier.
The Sutter County forum will see each candidate given an opening statement before a series of questions are posed by moderators. Each candidate will have one minute to provide an answer. At the end of the forum, each candidate will be allowed two minutes for a closing statement.
The Yuba County forum will be run similarly, though the debate will be broken up into three different sections based on the various seats up for grabs.
The California primary election will take place on March 3; mail ballots go out about a month ahead.