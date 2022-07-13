What started as a quarantine hobby has quickly grown into a full-time luxury item business for Marysville resident Perla Acosta.
Acosta is a 25-year-old wife, mother, and hairstylist who started making candles as a way to pass the time during pandemic lockdowns.
“I’ve always loved candles and I’ve always had a bunch of them in my home since I can remember,” Acosta said. “I didn’t plan for it to be a business at first, I just started giving them away because I was making so many.”
One of Acosta’s sisters encouraged her to start selling her products, and though she was skeptical at first, she eventually decided to give the idea a shot.
“I started reading a lot and researching all the different things that go into candle making,” Acosta said. “My sisters really pushed me, and that’s basically why I started.”
With the support of her family, Acosta launched her business Perlux Essence online in November of 2020. While its most popular items include wax melts and coffee candles, Perlux Essence offers a range of Zen-inspired items such as smudge sticks, latte kits, self-care journals, and more.
“All of the candles, planters, vessels, decorative trays, trinket shells, and bath bombs I make myself,” Acosta said. “Some of the other products I source from similar small businesses with related content.”
Currently, the shop runs solely online with Nina Hive Boutique being the only physical store to carry Acosta’s products. Nina Hive is located at 653 Plumas St. in Yuba City, and also serves as a location for Acosta’s candle making classes.
“I feel like a lot of people don’t understand everything that goes into candle making and are uneducated about what they are inhaling at home,” Acosta said. “Candle making isn’t easy, and it’s a really expensive hobby if you plan to do it correctly.”
Acosta’s next class is scheduled for July 15 from 6 to 8:30 p.m. for ages seven and up. This event will guide participants in making a succulent garden candle that they can take home with them. Kyra Shine, manager at Nina Hive, said she has been looking forward to Acosta’s next class and that the store is always selling out of her handmade trays and vessels.
Scrolling through the pictures on Perlux’s website and social media accounts, there’s no missing the warm chic vibe and natural aesthetic presented in Acosta’s products. Her knack for visual advertisement led to her discovery by Home & Garden Vogue magazine in the United Kingdom.
“One of their reps reached out to me, and I thought it was a joke at first because I’m a big fan of their magazine,” Acosta explained. “They were really impressed by my Instagram and thought that I fit their brand, so they asked to feature me in their autumn gift guide under luxury gifts and lifestyle.”
The article is slated to be published in September and she is currently corresponding with representatives via email to curate the required material.
While candles look and smell great, the true heart of Acosta’s business centers on sustainability and a desire to help make the planet a better place. All of Perlux Essence’s products are vegan, cruelty free, all natural and non-toxic. In an effort to be even more eco-friendly, Acosta has partnered with onetreeplanted.org to help in its global reforestation projects. A portion of every purchase made goes toward planting a tree in an area that needs it. So far, Acosta said her business has helped plant trees in North America, Asia, and Latin America.
“I’ve always tried to do my part when it comes to helping the environment,’’ Acosta said. “I wanna live here a long time. I don’t want to kill the beautiful planet that we live on.”
To learn more about Perlux Essence, visit perluxessence.com, or follow them on Facebook and Instagram.