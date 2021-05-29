Walt Witkowski has 32 retired military vehicles at his property in Loma Rica.
Some of them were used in combat in Iraq, Afghanistan and even in Vietnam. On Saturday he brought his M151 Mutt, 42 White Half Truck and 42 Ford MB down to showcase during the inaugural Memorial Day Awareness Car Show in Marysville, which helps raise awareness and proceeds for the growing issue of veteran suicide.
All three were used in combat during the time period between 1960-1989 before getting retired for the Humvee, which is used today, Witkowski said.
Witkowski said these vehicles are a symbol of the tools this country uses to make a free society.
“These vehicles are to keep people aware who served (our country),” Witkowski said. “They are not to be forgotten.”
As the country celebrates Memorial Day Weekend, Witkowski wants people to remember the origins of how the holiday got started. As a 34-year Air Force veteran, Witkowski lost a lot of friends in combat, so it’s important to remember those who paid the ultimate sacrifice for freedom.
While the car show featured many different types of vehicles, from retired military ones to rare corvettes and other oddities, it was all to help veterans move forward.
The purpose was to bring awareness to a boatload of resources available to veterans navigating back to civilian life, said Teal Graver, a member of Trauma Intervention Program (TIP).
“This weekend was to let (veterans) know the community rallies behind them,” Graver said.
Graver said 22 Until None is a national organization designed to help veterans with any assistance. Whether that is financial or any type of camaraderie or wellness program it’s important that veterans know they’re not alone, Graver said.
Graver said each car registered for the car show went to helping those who for decades provided the resources necessary to make America the county it is today.
“Anybody (who fought) in Vietnam should be honored,” said Leon Davey of Yuba City, one of a number of supporters of Saturday’s Memorial Day Awareness Car Show.
The plan for organizers is to make this an annual event in the future.
For more information on veteran resources visit https://www.22untilnone.org.