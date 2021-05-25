Members of the Catholic Daughters of the Americas Court 640 celebrated the group’s 100-year anniversary on Saturday at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Marysville.
Following a mass in the morning, group members and their family members, along with members of other local and state Catholic women’s organizations, met at the church’s main hall for brunch and to listen to speakers and presenters.
Event organizer and group member Luci Fisher said it was gratifying to see the women come together to celebrate the local chapter’s milestone.
“The Marysville charter was established on May 22, 1921, so it was beautiful that we were able to celebrate on the anniversary,” Fisher said. “About 100 people attended the celebration.”
The local group consists of 36 members. Fisher said the charter’s mission is to unite efforts in spreading the love of God to the community and taking care of the area’s youth, elderly, sick and all who suffer privation.
Fisher got involved about 13 years ago and follows in the footsteps of her mother and grandmother, who were also members of the Catholic Daughters of the Americas. She felt drawn to the effort because of the work the group does and the camaraderie it brings to its members.
“For myself, it’s not only about helping others but it’s the fulfillment I get from helping others and being an active part in something that’s like a sisterhood,” she said. “We all get together with the same goals. It’s very fulfilling and just gives you a wonderful feeling to be a part of it.”
The group typically holds two fundraisers a year, including a spring luncheon and an annual shred day. Funds raised by the group help a variety of charities including A Woman’s Friend, Bishop Gallegos Maternity Home, Casa de Esperanza, Catholic Ladies Relief Society, Habitat for Humanity, Columbian Retirement Center, the National Council of Catholic Women, the St. Joseph Catholic youth group, and Water For Life.
Fisher said the group meets on the second Wednesday of every month and is always looking for new members to join. After their June 9 meeting, the group will take the summer off before resuming their monthly meetings in September.
For more information, contact the St. Joseph Catholic Church office at 742-6461 and leave a message for the group’s regent, Maria Magaña.