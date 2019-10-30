A lantern festival to celebrate life and remember those who passed away is planned for Nov. 16.
Theng Xiong, a Marysville native and one of the event coordinators, said it will be an incredible experience.
“I’ve lived here for so long and it’s important to me that the community comes together to celebrate our relationships, successes and the people we lost,” he said.
Xiong said the Lotus Moon Water practice is a Japanese tradition.
The event is free, but community members will have the option to purchase a lantern -- red lanterns will represent relationship celebrations; purple lanterns will represent people who were affected by cancer; blue lanterns will represent people who served; and amber lights will represent personal or unspoken remembrances and goals.
“It’s going to be a beautiful sight. The whole lake will be lit up and the more lights people see the more people will stop and be a part of it,” Xiong said. “It’s also a way to help make Ellis Lake family friendly again.”
Xiong and his wife are expecting a new baby so he said they will send off a lantern in celebration of their new addition.
Xiong said proceeds from the festival will be donated to projects to enhance Ellis Lake, local organizations to help homelessness and the cancer center.
The Lotus Moon Water Lantern Festival will be from
3 p.m.-9 p.m. at Ellis Lake at the gazebo. For more information, call 916-895-4911 or visit https://www.facebook.com/events/474428076688401/.