In honor of the Year of the Rat and the Bok Kai festival, Sue Cejner-Moyers, storyteller and mask maker, will continue a tradition for local children to learn about Chinese history and traditions.
The annual event is open to children of all ages at the Yuba County Library on Feb. 8, at 10 a.m., sponsored by Focus on Marysville and the Marysville Chinese Community.
“We’ll introduce the children to the great race and a Chinese folk tale of some sort,” said Cejner-Moyers.
This year, Cejner-Moyers will be telling the tale of “The Empty Pot.”
The folk tale is about teaching children that honesty is the best policy Cejner-Moyers said. In order to teach children about the folk tale masks are provided for the characters.
When the story is finished children will be able to make their own rat mask for Year of the Rat and play in a maze as a rat to win cheese Cejner-Moyers said. They will be able to take home their very own empty pot with a seed in it in tribute to the Chinese folk tale.
Children who attend the story time and mask making event are invited to take part in and ride on a float in the 140th Bok Kai Parade on Saturday, Feb. 22.