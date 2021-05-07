California Highway Patrol Officer David Gordon said he was nervous before his first day back at work this week after 564 days away.
On Oct. 19, 2019, a drunken driver struck Gordon with his vehicle while Gordon was directing traffic on Highway 99 at Lomo Crossing. Gordon suffered breaks to his legs, pelvis, face, jaw and shoulder blades and spent more than four months at UC Davis Medical Center before continuing his recovery at home.
On Tuesday, Gordon returned to the CHP office where he will work twice a week for four hours a day. Gordon said he wasn’t sure how he would do physically and emotionally when he returned to work but said the first day was “pretty good.” He’s focusing on getting used to coming into work and learning about some of the changes to software at the office.
He said he’s working toward being able to help other officers in the office with administrative tasks. Gordon said he’s had a job since he was 15 years old so even when he was in the intensive care unit he had the goal of returning to work. It took several surgeries and physical therapy to get to the point where he could be away from home even for a few hours twice a week. As recently as December and January, if he did too much around the house he would have to take a break.
“My body is still healing,” Gordon said.
Gordon suffered muscle atrophy during his recovery, though he has been building it back. He said he’s working on his stamina and going to the gym. His left hip suffered the most damage, so he does leg exercises, calisthenics and resistance band work to regain his hip strength.
While he would love to get back on the road, he’s focusing right now on learning about the operational side of CHP.
“It’d be nice to be able to go back out,” Gordon said. “Only time will tell.”
Stacy Runyen with Back the Badge said she and her organization had no idea that Gordon would be returning to work this week. When she called Gordon’s wife, Tinna, she told Runyen that Gordon did not want to make a big deal about his return.
“It’s just great to see that there’s nothing but forward progress,” Runyen said.
CHP public information officer Joshua Oglesby said Gordon has the support of the entire office as he returns to work.
“It’s pretty emotional for the whole office,” Oglesby said.