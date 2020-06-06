Members of a local church lined both sides of the 10th Street Bridge Saturday morning, holding signs and hoping to evoke a positive ray of hope in light of the many recent events that have changed the landscape of the U.S.
“Before (George) Floyd (was killed) and COVID I got calls from people who said they had no hope,” said Word of Life Lead Pastor Stan Reynolds.
Reynolds said there are many folks out there who do not know where to turn – a scary feeling for almost anyone.
Earlier this week, Reynolds received a note at the church that really spoke to him. According to Reynolds the author wanted something to believe in again.
“I sensed anguish and helplessness reading the note,” Reynolds recalled. “We’re praying against social injustice.”
In addition to Saturday’s vigil, Reynolds said the church tries to do a lot of good throughout the year. One way is by helping the underserved with a weekly prayer meeting where the area youth can come, “share the word of God,” and receive a meal from the church.
He said about 70 percent of those in attendance each week are kids who come straight off the street and need assistance.
Reynolds said the plan is to return to the Wednesday prayer and dinner meetings following the end of the coronavirus pandemic.
Having God in a person’s life can have a lasting impact for anyone in need of a little help, said Word of Life church member, Patty Berry, 68.
Berry said she let Jesus in at 18 and has tried to spread a positive message since.
“We turn to prayer in times like these,” Berry said. “(Asking) God for forgiveness gives you joy.”
Berry said everyone has a soul, so a simple question to ask is, “What are you going to do with that soul? Are you going to fill it up with kindness?
It’s a question that Berry asks her own children, whom she has raised to always seek out the Supreme Being.
“It’s all about what is in here,” said Berry, pointing to herself. “Talking to the man upstairs because he created us; he loves us.”