Austin Schmidt, the pastor of Gray Avenue Christian Church in Yuba City, said that within the last decade churches seem to have been a target for shootings. To better equip his congregation and community in the event they should experience one, his church will host an active shooter class tomorrow.
“Lord willing it never happens, however, in the event that it does, we need to be ready,” Schmidt said.
The class will be led by a Yuba-Sutter resident who is a member of Gray Avenue Church and a former correctional officer. He has also taught personal safety since 1993.
Schmidt hopes that by taking this class, community members will know what to do in an active shooter situation.
“I would like to think we all have each other’s best interest in mind. The more people are educated on what to do, the better we will be able to protect each other,” Schmidt said.
This active shooter class is free and will take place tomorrow at 9 a.m. at Gray Avenue Church -- 1524 Gray Ave., Yuba City.
Everyone is welcome but children are advised not to participate. For more information call 674-5004.