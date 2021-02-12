For a second straight year, Sutter High School has placed a member of its rifle team onto a Division I college campus.
Following in the footsteps of Madelynn Erickson (Nebraska), AJ Fedora recently committed to the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs to be a member of its rifle team and train to be an officer and pilot.
Fedora said it was an arduous process that began with multiple essays written and nominations earned – one of which came from a U.S. congressman.
Fedora said the essays were tough because of what he had to write about.
“I had to explain why I was better than anyone else, which is hard,” he said.
Then Fedora needed two personal references, a letter of recommendation from the principal and multiple teachers.
“I started in August and completed (the process) mid-January,” Fedora said. “The offer came about two weeks ago.”
Fedora’s work as a marksman wasn’t as complicated, because he’d been doing it since the sixth grade.
Despite his taller stature, Fedora said the learning curve to become a marksman came rather naturally.
It’s all about controlling the base and center of gravity, he said.
“I have to move my feet a different (way) and focus on my base,” Fedora said.
Fedora said the end goal with shooting is the Olympics.
“If I am given the chance I am going to take it,” he said.
Sutter coach Allen Jaynes is pleased with the reputation the school is gaining with its expert marksmen.
He said he has a lot of talented shooters who are proficient in both the .22 long rifle and air rifle – one of many prerequisites when it comes to the next level.
Another important characteristic is grades, Jaynes said.
“One of the first things a college coach will ask me is what their grades are like and what their SAT and ACT (scores) are,” he said. “You’ve got to have these to have someone want you.”